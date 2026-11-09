📢 Webster seeks fifth member for Retirement Board (paid role)

📢 Help oversee Webster’s $55M retirement system

The Webster Retirement Board is looking for a Fifth Member to serve a three-year term starting February 1, 2027.

This five-member Board oversees about 400 active, retired, and inactive members and roughly $55 million in pension assets for the Webster Retirement System. Board members receive a $3,000 yearly stipend and usually meet once a month, typically the fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at 350 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Webster, MA 01570.

Who can apply:

You cannot be an employee, retiree, or official of the Webster Retirement System or any of its member governmental units.

What’s required:

File an Annual Statement of Financial Interest with PERAC

Complete Conflict of Interest and Ethics training every two years

every two years Learn Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and M.G.L. Chapter 32

and Attend meetings, seminars, and trainings

Complete 18 hours of training in the first 3 years (at least 3 credits per year)

How to apply (by Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.): Send a letter of interest, resume, and qualifications to: