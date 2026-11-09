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Webster

📢 Webster seeks fifth member for Retirement Board (paid role)

6 days ago
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📢 Help oversee Webster’s $55M retirement system

The Webster Retirement Board is looking for a Fifth Member to serve a three-year term starting February 1, 2027.

This five-member Board oversees about 400 active, retired, and inactive members and roughly $55 million in pension assets for the Webster Retirement System. Board members receive a $3,000 yearly stipend and usually meet once a month, typically the fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at 350 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Webster, MA 01570.

Who can apply:

  • You cannot be an employee, retiree, or official of the Webster Retirement System or any of its member governmental units.

What’s required:

  • File an Annual Statement of Financial Interest with PERAC
  • Complete Conflict of Interest and Ethics training every two years
  • Learn Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and M.G.L. Chapter 32
  • Attend meetings, seminars, and trainings
  • Complete 18 hours of training in the first 3 years (at least 3 credits per year)

How to apply (by Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.): Send a letter of interest, resume, and qualifications to:

  • Mail: Webster Retirement Board, c/o Kristin LaPlante, Administrator, 350 Main Street, Webster, MA 01570
  • Email: klaplante@webster-ma.gov

More Info: Retirement Board Fifth Member Search • Webster, MA

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