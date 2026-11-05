🛒 Webster, MA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Night Shifts

Webster has some solid retail options right now, especially if you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet. A couple of these roles also offer night shifts and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Haffner's (Energy North Group)

Haffner's (Energy North Group) Location: Webster, MA

Type: Part-time , overnight

, overnight Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour + shift differential

Perks: Eligible for $300 sign-on bonus, on-demand pay, store and fuel discounts, health, dental, and tuition reimbursement for full-time, advancement opportunities

You’ll work overnight at a Haffner’s convenience store, helping customers, keeping the store clean, and restocking shelves. Good fit if you’re friendly, reliable, and want a steady night job with room to move up.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Webster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98 per hour (estimated range)

Perks: Comprehensive health and wellness benefits, key holder responsibilities, chance to use and grow your automotive knowledge

This is a higher-level retail role helping DIY customers with parts lookups, troubleshooting, and small services like battery and wiper installs. Great if you have a few years of auto parts or retail experience and want more responsibility and better pay.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.