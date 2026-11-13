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⚠️ New LED sports lights at Memorial & Blackburn Parks
⚠️ New LED sports lights coming to Memorial & Blackburn Parks
Webster Groves Parks & Recreation is upgrading field lighting as part of the Destination WG initiative.
A new LED sports lighting system is now being installed at Memorial Park, with work on the upper athletic field at Blackburn Park set to start next week, weather permitting.
The new Sports Cluster System with Total Light Control (TLC) will:
- Use less electricity, lowering energy costs and the City’s carbon footprint
- Last 30,000+ hours, cutting down on bulb changes and maintenance
- Reduce light spill and glare into nearby neighborhoods and lessen impacts on wildlife
These upgrades are meant to improve visibility for local athletic teams and evening field rentals, while supporting the City’s sustainability goals.
More Info: New LED Sports Lighting Installation Underway at W...
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