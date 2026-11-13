🚨 Police warn about door-to-door home repair scams in Webster Groves

The Webster Groves Police Department is alerting residents about possible home improvement scams.

Officers recently handled two incidents where people went door-to-door offering driveway sealing. In one case, the homeowner was given a bill much higher than the price first agreed to. When the homeowner refused to pay the extra amount, the workers became aggressive. Police later found the business had no solicitor’s permit and listed an address tied to a vacant commercial property.

Police remind residents:

You are never required to hire someone just because they knock on your door.

to hire someone just because they knock on your door. Be cautious of unsolicited offers or high-pressure sales.

of unsolicited offers or high-pressure sales. Verify the business name, physical address, reviews, and credentials.

name, physical address, reviews, and credentials. Get everything in writing before work starts, including a clear estimate and total cost.

For more tips, the city offers additional advice on hiring a contractor in Webster Groves.