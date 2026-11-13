🚧 Road survey work for Safe Streets projects Nov 16–20

The City of Webster Groves is moving ahead with design work for its Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) projects. As part of this, a contractor, Civil Design, Inc., will be collecting roadway survey data the week of November 16–20.

Crews will be working in these areas:

S. Brentwood Blvd. from Elm Ave. to Marshall Ave.

from S. Elm Ave. from Glendale Rd. to Watson Rd.

from Edgar Rd. from Big Bend Blvd. to Watson Rd.

from N. Elm Ave. from W. Kirkham Ave./S. Brentwood Blvd. to Moody Ave.

from W. Lockwood Ave. near Gray Ave.

Rock Hill Ave. at Central Ave.

E. Glendale Rd. and Albany Ct. intersection

Brentwood Blvd. near Kirkham Industrial Ct.

Please use caution when driving, biking, or walking in these spots while crews are in the field.

SS4A is a federal U.S. Department of Transportation program aimed at preventing traffic deaths and serious injuries. Grant funds are supporting a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan and demo projects like speed humps, signal coordination, radar speed signs, enhanced crosswalks, a pedestrian hybrid beacon, and a multi-use path.