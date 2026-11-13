🚧 Road survey work for Safe Streets projects Nov 16–20

The City of Webster Groves is moving ahead with design work for its Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) projects and needs to collect detailed roadway survey data.

A contractor, Civil Design, Inc., will have crews in the field the week of November 16–20. Please use extra caution around workers and equipment in these areas:

S. Brentwood Blvd. from Elm Ave. to Marshall Ave.

from S. Elm Ave. from Glendale Rd. to Watson Rd.

from Edgar Rd. from Big Bend Blvd. to Watson Rd.

from N. Elm Ave. from W. Kirkham Ave./S. Brentwood Blvd. to Moody Ave.

from W. Lockwood Ave. near Gray Ave.

Rock Hill Ave. at Central Ave.

Intersection at E. Glendale Rd. and Albany Ct.

Brentwood Blvd. near Kirkham Industrial Ct.

These surveys support future safety upgrades like speed humps, signal coordination, radar speed signs, enhanced crosswalks, a pedestrian hybrid beacon, and a multi-use path.