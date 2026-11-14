Webster City is busy hiring for the next school year, especially in student athletics. If you love sports and mentoring teens, these coaching roles are worth a look.

Employer: Webster City Community School District

Webster City Community School District Location: Webster City, IA

Type: Full-time (coaching role)

Salary: Not listed

Work under the Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach to lead the JV team. You’ll run practices, coach games, support varsity when needed, and help players grow in skills, sportsmanship, and academics.

Employer: Webster City Community School District

Webster City Community School District Location: Webster City, IA

Type: Full-time (coaching role)

Salary: Not listed

Take charge of the entire Boys Golf Program—from daily practices to meet strategy and relationships with local courses. Good fit if you know golf mechanics, rules, and enjoy building a positive team culture.

Employer: Webster City Community School District

Webster City Community School District Location: Webster City, IA

Type: Full-time (coaching role)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Boys Soccer Program at all levels. You’ll set team culture, plan practices, manage games, and supervise JV/assistant coaches while keeping a strong focus on academics and character.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply online or stop by 820 Des Moines Street, Webster City, IA to get your name in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.