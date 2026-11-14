Webster City has some very sweet young cats hoping to find their forever families. All of these kitties are at The Cat Hut, an extension of Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: The Cat Hut, an extension of Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes

Sesame Seed is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to make biscuits and soak up gentle pets. She also has a playful side and enjoys interacting with her people. If you’re looking for a friendly companion who likes both cuddles and fun, Sesame Seed could be your match.

Contact: The Cat Hut (Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes) – please reach out through her Adopt-a-Pet page or the rescue’s listed phone number.

👉 Meet Sesame Seed and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: The Cat Hut, an extension of Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes

Linguini is one of six in his litter and is known for being playful and brave. He loves to explore and check out new things, then come back for affection and love. If you want an adventurous buddy who also enjoys snuggles, Linguini is a great choice.

Contact: The Cat Hut (Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes) – inquire using his Adopt-a-Pet listing.

👉 Meet Linguini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: The Cat Hut, an extension of Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes

Cavatappi is another of the six siblings. He’s friendly and affectionate, but also full of energy and loves to play. Curious and sweet, he’ll enjoy toys, games, and exploring your home once he settles in.

Contact: The Cat Hut (Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes) – reach out through his online profile.

👉 Meet Cavatappi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: The Cat Hut, an extension of Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes

Tortellini is the more laid-back brother in the litter. He’s a bit more chill than his siblings and enjoys people-watching and cat-watching. Sweet and friendly, he’s a nice fit if you like a calmer, observant kitty who still enjoys company.

Contact: The Cat Hut (Hamilton County Animal AdvoCATes) – contact them via his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Webster City, IA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful young cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find loving homes soon.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.