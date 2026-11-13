Webster City has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from grocery to banking. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: First State Bank / Town & Country Insurance

First State Bank / Town & Country Insurance Location: Webster City, IA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour

Perks: 401(k) with match, health & dental insurance, generous PTO, wellness reimbursement

This role supports personal, farm, and commercial insurance clients with policy changes, quotes, and everyday service. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working with people, and want room to grow in the insurance/banking world (you can earn your Iowa insurance license after you start).

Note: This is the same role also listed under First State Bank; details here include the posted pay range.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Webster City, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: Must be 18+; no experience required

Work in one of the busiest (and best-smelling) parts of the store, helping customers at the bakery counter and keeping products fresh and stocked. Hy-Vee will train you, so this is a solid entry-level job if you like a fast pace, friendly customers, and hands-on work.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 605 Prospect St, Webster City, IA 50595

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Medical, dental, vision options; retirement plans; Employee Assistance Program; educational assistance

Help customers on the sales floor and at the register, restock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good match if you want flexible retail hours and like staying active on your feet.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.