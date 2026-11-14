Webb City has a few solid transportation and auto roles right now, from medical delivery to hands-on diesel work. Good mix of steady hours and long-term shops.

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Webb City, MO

Webb City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle to deliver and set up home medical equipment, then show patients how to use it safely. Lincare highlights an inclusive culture, comprehensive benefits, training and growth, plus quarterly safety bonuses and extra pay when you’re on-call.

Employer: Dryfork Diesel & Auto, LLC

Dryfork Diesel & Auto, LLC Location: Webb City, MO

Webb City, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: Production-based pay (exact amount not listed)

Light-duty diesel tech role in a modern, AC shop with strong diagnostic focus (not just parts swapping). Offers 40–60+ flagged hours, paid training, and benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, relocation help, and an organized, low-micromanagement environment.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.