🏥 Webb City, MO Healthcare: Multiple Senior Care Roles Open Now

Webb City’s senior care scene is busy right now. If you like helping older adults and want steady, local work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Foxberry Terrace Memory Care

Americare Senior Living – Foxberry Terrace Memory Care Location: Webb City, MO

Type: Internship / entry-level with paid training

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on safely giving medications and helping with daily care in a memory care setting. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, want paid Med Level One training, and like a close‑knit, resident‑focused team.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Foxberry Terrace Assisted Living

Americare Senior Living – Foxberry Terrace Assisted Living Location: Webb City, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with bathing, dressing, mobility, and daily activities. Great if you want purpose-driven work, flexible scheduling, and benefits like PTO, tuition assistance, and complimentary meals.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living Webb City

Aspire Senior Living Webb City Location: Webb City, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Competitive therapy wages (exact amount not listed)

Provide evaluations and therapy to residents to improve communication and cognitive skills in a skilled nursing / post‑acute setting. Ideal for a licensed SLP who wants a stable daytime schedule and to work closely with an interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: Aspire Senior Living Webb City

Aspire Senior Living Webb City Location: Webb City, MO

Type: Full-time, day shift (Sun–Thu or Tue–Sat, 8am–4:30pm)

Salary: Competitive wage rates (exact amount not listed)

Focus on showers, bathing, and personal care while keeping residents safe and comfortable. Good for CNAs who want set daytime hours, solid benefits (PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision), and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings and talent networks you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.