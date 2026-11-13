Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has stepped away from the band’s current tour to focus on personal health matters, the group announced on November 13. Journey said it supported his decision after an extensive year of performances and thanked fans for their kindness toward him. Steve Murphy, a drummer and singer who has worked with several major rock acts, will take over for the remaining November dates. The band did not disclose details of Castronovo’s condition or say when he might resume performing.

“Dear friends, after careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention. He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received. Native New Yorker Steve Murphy who comes to us from working with bands such as ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, TRANS SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, Christopher Cross and Jack Bruce will be joining us for the remainder of November. We look forward to continuing to share unforgettable nights of music with all of you.” – Journey statement, as reproduced by Blabbermouth

Castronovo had missed all or part of several recent performances before the announcement. During an October concert in Tulsa, he was helped offstage following a reported medical emergency and later returned to the tour. A similar change took place during a Boston show in November, when drum technician Steve Toomey filled in. Murphy subsequently performed with Journey in Cleveland before the group formally announced the arrangement. The statement described his role as a replacement for the remainder of November rather than a permanent appointment.

Murphy’s credits include work with the Alan Parsons Project, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Christopher Cross and Jack Bruce. Journey’s Final Frontier farewell tour began earlier in 2026 and was scheduled to conclude its current North American leg in San Francisco on November 28. Castronovo first joined the band in 1998 and returned in 2021 after an earlier departure. He has also contributed vocals during shows. Journey said it intended to continue the scheduled performances while he addressed his health privately, and did not provide a longer-term lineup decision.