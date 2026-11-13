Tony Khan has described Christian Cage’s recovery as very challenging while offering an update on the AEW wrestler’s health. Speaking during the Full Gear media call, the company president said Cage was doing well but could not give a timetable for his return. Khan expressed optimism about seeing the veteran perform again and emphasized the support he had from people within AEW. Cage has been off television while recovering from injuries associated with a ladder match at AEW All Out earlier this year.

“I can’t say when. … He’s doing well, he’s in the middle of a very challenging recovery. We love Christian very much.” – Tony Khan

Christian Cage joined AEW in 2021 after a long WWE career and soon became a prominent part of its main-event scene. His run included high-profile singles programs and later an on-screen partnership with younger wrestlers who helped establish his villainous television character. Cage also reunited with Adam Copeland, his former tag team partner, after Copeland arrived in AEW. Their history stretched back to the late 1990s, giving their later rivalry and collaboration added weight. His role was therefore significant both as a performer and as an experienced presence behind the scenes.

Christian had previously faced an extended absence in 2022 when a triceps injury limited his ability to wrestle. He later resumed competing and took part in prominent AEW storylines as his alliance and rivalry with Copeland developed. During 2026, another physical setback interrupted his appearances following a ladder match at All Out. The match’s demanding format involved repeated falls and contact around the ring, adding to concerns about the risks taken by established performers. Those earlier interruptions provide a concrete history for his current time away, without establishing a date for another match.