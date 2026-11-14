Metallica will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame as part of its twentieth class, the band announced on November 13. The group said California has been its home throughout its career and expressed appreciation for the recognition. The ceremony is scheduled for December at the California Museum in Sacramento. The Hall of Fame honors people and organizations whose work has influenced the state and beyond. Metallica joins a class spanning music, film, visual art, public service, sports and other fields.

“For 20 years, the California Hall of Fame has celebrated the extraordinary people who make this state what it is.” – Gavin Newsom

The state announced the inductees through Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Museum. Other honorees include fellow musicians Huey Lewis, Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt, alongside figures such as Guillermo del Toro and Barry Bonds. The announcement recognized Metallica’s decades of work and its enormous commercial reach. The group was formed in Los Angeles before establishing deep ties to the San Francisco Bay Area. It entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, adding this recognition to an existing record of musical achievement.

The California Hall of Fame was established in 2006 and has recognized people from the arts, sport, public service and other fields. The California Museum hosts the induction ceremony in Sacramento, where exhibits document the accomplishments of those selected. The band continued performing decades after its 2009 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During 2026, it also prepared a Las Vegas Sphere residency, another major project announced before the latest state recognition. The state also plans to share a recording of the induction ceremony on the California Museum’s YouTube channel.