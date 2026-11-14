Cody Rhodes has addressed criticism from people who believe the polished version of him on WWE television is fake or performative. Speaking on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, the wrestler said some viewers have formed firm opinions about his personality without knowing him personally. He acknowledged that he can understand why his public image comes across that way. However, he explained that criticism carries an unusual weight because the character he plays is based closely on his real personality and upbringing in wrestling.

“Somebody talking about, like, thinking everything I do is fake and then performative and pretentious. … I can see why some people would think that, and maybe they’ve already decided that that’s who I am. … People really like to fully describe me as if they know me 110%. … It’s a character, but it’s also rooted in who I really am and how I came up in the business.” – Cody Rhodes

Rhodes had faced questions about his on-screen identity long before returning to WWE. During his AEW run in 2020, he pushed back against the idea that every performer needed to fit neatly into a hero or villain category. As an executive vice president and wrestler, he also occupied an unusual position in front of the camera and behind the scenes. His character drew openly on his father’s wrestling history, keeping family references close to his television presentation. Fans disagreed over that approach even as he held prominent matches and championships.

Rhodes left AEW in 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins. He wrestled through a torn pectoral muscle later that year before undergoing surgery and returning to competition. His subsequent WWE run put him regularly in major matches, where his references to Dusty Rhodes and his own childhood remained central to the character. That longer history explains why audiences have followed his public persona across promotions instead of encountering it for the first time in this interview. The disagreement about his presentation began years before the latest comments.