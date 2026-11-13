For my money, “The Return of Godzilla” (1984) is one of the series’ strongest films, with enough dread and heart to make the King of the Monsters feel dangerous again. Monsters lead such interesting lives. When Godzilla first appeared in 1954, he was a terrifying force of destruction and the avatar of nuclear annihilation. One year later, he battled a weird spiky fellow named Anguirus. After conquering Anguirus, Big G traded blows with King Kong, Mothra, Rodan, and other monsters established in their creature features. Tired of playing the heel, the King of the Monsters eventually became a sort of superhero and literally fought pollution. Soon came a Hanna-Barbera cartoon and Marvel Comic appearances with the Fantastic Four. In short, Godzilla became less a titan of terror and more of a cuddly mascot. Of course, we love Goji in all his eras. But when “Terror of MechaGodzilla” underperformed in 1975, producer/franchise creator Tomoyuki Tanaka decided it was time to scare audiences with Godzilla again.

“The Return of Godzilla” is massively important to Godzilla’s development as a whole, though it has been somewhat overlooked in recent years. Released in Japan in 1984, it was the first film since the original to really lean into the character’s inherent horror. Like the “Halloween” movies would later do in 2018, “The Return of Godzilla” acted as a direct sequel to the original and ignored everything that followed. Other “Godzilla” movies would take this approach, but it really began here. Notably, this also marked the start of the Heisei era of “Godzilla,” which would last until 1995’s “Godzilla vs. Destoroyah.” For many, this period is Godzilla’s pinnacle.

I will always count “Godzilla” as a horror franchise. That’s not because most of the films are scary or even try to be. Monsters are the true stars of this series, and that’s enough for their inclusion. However, “The Return of Godzilla” stands out as one of the few “Godzilla” films that really goes for the chills. The entire movie has a foreboding atmosphere that at times approaches the Gothic. For the first 20 minutes or so, we spend time aboard a ship on which every crew member has been killed. It brings to mind the ill-fated Demeter from “Dracula.” We see the horrible aftermath and the reveal of a rather bizarre creature. This sequence is probably the creepiest ever seen in a Godzilla movie.

Once Godzilla appears, he lays waste to everything around him. No longer a dancing guardian of peace, this Godzilla is genuinely menacing. Though admittedly he looks a little cute at times, when Godzilla bares his teeth, he’s a fright to behold. Bathed in red light, Godzilla almost appears demonic. Beyond the horror, there’s also a Cold War subplot that stays captivating even when Godzilla is scarce. Between the real dread and the political intrigue, “The Return of Godzilla” makes it clear that it’s not a kiddie matinee feature. At the same time, it does not betray the sci-fi adventure qualities we love. To defeat Godzilla, the Japan Self-Defense Force creates a flying vehicle called “Super X.” Folks, this thing is pure pulp goodness.

Frightful as he may be, this film still shows some compassion for Big G. Without giving too much away, I recommend having tissues ready for the ending. Terrifying yet tragic, that’s the way all great movie monsters should be. Honestly, considering that this film seldom appears on Best Godzilla lists, I was surprised by just how well everything works. Perhaps its neglect stems from “Godzilla 1985,” an American re-edit that dumbs everything down. A bad representation of this movie, to be sure. However, it is worth watching for Raymond Burr, who was in the American re-edit. Burr plays it completely straight and delivers a speech that, while a bit on the nose in the actual movie, is rather beautiful on its own.

“The Return of Godzilla” proved that Godzilla could once again work as serious fiction after years of campy sequels. Critical darlings like “Shin Godzilla” and “Godzilla Minus One” couldn’t exist if this movie hadn’t paved the way. I will always love and adore silly Godzilla. In fact, my favorite film in the series (“Ghidorah the Three-Headed Monster”) leans towards the ridiculous side. That said, it’s nice to know that the ol’ lizard can still scare the yell out of folks. Go, go, Godzilla!