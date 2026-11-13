AEW president Tony Khan says Jon Moxley has been a consistent advocate and mentor for Marina Shafir. Speaking during the Full Gear media call, Khan credited Moxley with helping Shafir’s growth and said their partnership has been important within AEW. The comments came as Shafir prepared for a women’s championship opportunity against Mercedes Moné. Shafir’s progress also reflects the increasing amount of television time she has received in the Death Riders storyline. “Jon Moxley has been an advocate for Marina Shafir,” Khan said, also calling him her mentor and partner.

“Jon Moxley has been an advocate for Marina Shafir and a mentor to Marina Shafir, and a great partner to Marina Shafir.” – Tony Khan

Shafir first appeared in AEW after spending time competing in mixed martial arts and training for professional wrestling. Early television appearances highlighted her grappling and submission approach, but she gradually became more closely associated with the promotion’s central factions. Moxley’s Death Riders gave her an ongoing place beside a group of established wrestlers. The role involved accompanying them to the ring and taking part in confrontations that extended beyond her own matches. It connected her individual development to a major continuing AEW storyline rather than a string of isolated appearances.

The Death Riders became a major presence in 2024 as Moxley moved into a leadership role and recruited allies. Shafir’s affiliation increased her exposure to high-profile matches and angles, while her fighting background shaped the way she was presented. That combination positioned her for a greater role in the women’s division during 2026. Full Gear offered a chance to test that progress against Moné, one of the division’s established champions. Khan’s remarks were made before that title match, so the discussion concerned preparation and development rather than a result already decided.