Henry Winkler has recalled how Wes Craven asked him to make his death scene in the original Scream even more agonizing. Appearing with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Winkler described filming Principal Arthur Himbry’s encounter with Ghostface and preparing for another take after the director’s suggestion. He said the crew added more tubing for fake blood before he repeated the action. Winkler also remembered holding perfectly still for a close-up that caught Ghostface’s reflection in his eye. Barrymore played Casey Becker, the movie’s first victim.

“He looked over, and he said, ‘Do you think it would be more excruciating?’ … I got more tubes for blood.” – Henry Winkler

Winkler played the principal of Woodsboro High School in Wes Craven’s 1996 horror film, which follows a masked killer terrorizing a California community. Himbry is attacked in his office, away from the young characters driving much of the story. The death helps set up the film’s later gathering at Stu Macher’s house, where news about the principal draws students away from the party. Winkler’s appearance was smaller than those of the principal teenage cast members, but his scenes added another recognizable face to the group of victims.

The film became the beginning of a franchise built around Ghostface, shifting suspects and self-aware references to horror conventions. Craven returned to direct Scream 2, Scream 3 and Scream 4 before his death in 2015. Barrymore’s opening scene became one of the series’ defining sequences because the famous actor was killed early rather than protected by star billing. Both performances remain connected to the first movie’s central trick, which was to make viewers unsure which characters would survive. The original Scream reached its thirtieth anniversary in 2026.