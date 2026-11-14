Jesse Ventura is among four new inductees elected to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame for 2026. The other honorees are media executive Ted Turner and wrestlers Dominic DeNucci and George Gordienko. The published results list Turner at 70.2 percent of the vote, DeNucci at 69.7 percent, Ventura at 63 percent and Gordienko at 60.5 percent. Candidates must meet a voting threshold within the Hall of Fame’s system. The selection recognizes contributions from performers and influential figures whose work helped shape the wrestling business over multiple decades.

Ventura became widely known as both a wrestler and an outspoken broadcaster, establishing a distinctive commentary style during WWE’s national expansion. His career later extended into politics, including a term as governor of Minnesota. Turner’s contribution came through broadcasting rather than ring performance, using his television networks to bring wrestling to a national audience. His support of WCW helped create a sustained competitor to WWE during the 1990s. Together they represent the promotional and television reach that helped define the industry’s most commercially important periods.

DeNucci competed internationally before becoming an influential trainer in Pennsylvania, where he helped prepare younger wrestlers for careers on bigger stages. Gordienko developed a reputation as a technically accomplished performer during an era when professional wrestling relied heavily on international tours and territorial promotion. Their careers predate the television rivalry that defined Turner and Ventura’s better-known years. Both were recognized for in-ring contributions and the influence of their work across generations. The four inductees therefore represent different pathways into the Hall of Fame, from training and competition to commentary and television ownership.