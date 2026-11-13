Sherilyn Guerrero has marked the twenty-first anniversary of her father Eddie Guerrero’s death with a deeply personal Instagram message. She wrote that losing him has not become easier with time, while explaining how his memory remains part of her life. Her tribute focused on quiet moments at home, including family movie nights and the occasions when she and her siblings put on performances for their parents. The post offered a daughter’s recollection of the man behind the wrestling star known to millions of fans.

“I love you. It doesn’t get easier, it always gets harder but your spirit being so alive makes it all okay. … In a quiet world. It’s just you and I. It’s falling asleep on your lap while you played Madden. It’s you letting me steer the wheel when I was a kid to let me drive. It was the pallets we made as a family and the memories we made watching movie after movie. It was putting on concerts for you and mom when you came back from the road and you watched and clapped even though you were so tired. … The man you were to everyone was more then that of the man at home I knew that my sisters and I called dad.” – Sherilyn Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero became one of wrestling’s most beloved performers during a career that included ECW, WCW and WWE. He won the WWE Championship in 2004, then remained a central figure in major television storylines. His mix of technical wrestling, humor and personal storytelling brought him an audience well beyond the fans who had followed his earlier career. Guerrero died in November 2005 at the age of thirty-eight, while he was still active with WWE. Family members and fellow performers have continued commemorating his career and sharing memories from their time with him.

Sherilyn has been exploring professional wrestling herself in the years since her father’s death. In October 2026, she visited WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando and shared images from the training experience. She later announced plans to make her wrestling debut for Reality of Wrestling, with a match against Mystii Marks scheduled for November 14. Those steps have brought her closer to a business that was central to her father’s public life. Her decision to train also gives another dimension to the family memories she has shared on the anniversary of his death.