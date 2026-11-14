Cody Rhodes shared a handwritten list of Team USA suggestions from CM Punk ahead of WWE Survivor Series on November 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The list includes Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Ken Patera, Mr. America, Jason Voorhees and Bruce Springsteen, with jokes about the exact version of each figure to recruit. Rhodes posted the eleven-name note on X, not as an official team announcement. Punk also listed his wife A.J. Lee and joked that John Cena might be persuaded to return for enough money.

People to consider for Team USA

1. Hacksaw Jim Duggan

2. Ken Patera

3. 1987 Nikita Koloff (do NOT get 1986 Koloff, would not fit group)

4. Jason Voorhees (keep an open mind, loves America)

5. Mr. America

6. Bruce Springsteen (not Dickinson, NOT American)

7. A.J. Lee (in red/white/blue bikini) – #1 pick but didn’t want to seem like I’m playing favorites

8. The Patriot (not Dark or Tom Brandi)

9. Es Gee Tee Slaughter

10. ‘Taker w/ Betsy Ross flag duster (his favorite)

11. John Cena (not retired just need to pay $$$$)

– CM Punk’s suggested list, shared by Cody Rhodes

Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after helping establish AEW, while Punk came back to WWE in November 2023. Both had spent time at the center of major rivalries before their paths crossed again on WWE television. Punk was known for sarcastic comments and allusions to wrestling history, while Rhodes often addressed fans through social media. Their exchange followed years in which both had cultivated strong public personas across different promotions. That history helps explain how a playful handwritten list could travel widely even without any formal announcement from WWE.

Survivor Series began in 1987 with teams competing in elimination matches. The event brought together wrestlers from different backgrounds, sometimes forcing rivals to share a team. WWE later incorporated WarGames, first established outside the company and subsequently used in NXT, into the main-roster Survivor Series event in 2022. Patriotic wrestling characters such as Duggan and Sgt. Slaughter had already become familiar decades earlier through their television appearances. Those earlier characters and match traditions provide the historical background for why a list built around Team USA makes sense as a wrestling joke.