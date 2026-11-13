Bubba the Love Sponge has commented on an audio recording he says was emailed to him with the label Hogan’s Last Days. In a clip shared on X, Bubba describes hearing Hulk Hogan and a woman believed to be Sky Daily discuss driving and difficulties using a razor. He interpreted part of the exchange as indicating problems with dexterity and a possible past stroke. The recording has not been independently dated or authenticated, and his interpretation does not confirm a medical diagnosis.

“This is an email I got that had an audio attached to it, and it was labeled ‘Hogan’s Last Days.’ That’s what it was labeled. Here you go. … That’s it. He said, ‘It’s important that we have a consistent team that knows the difference between … ’ Don’t know. He’s driving. She alludes to the fact that he’s driving. She said, ‘If you had a stroke, why are you driving? You can’t even work the razor.’ He goes, ‘It’s not the razor,’ insinuating that it was him, insinuating he was having dexterity issues.” – Bubba the Love Sponge

Hogan underwent several medical procedures during his later years, with his physical condition becoming the subject of frequent public discussion. Years of wrestling had left him with chronic orthopedic problems, and he had spoken about back and neck treatments. His health was already a topic of interest before the newly shared recording appeared. The existence of those earlier procedures does not verify any separate neurological diagnosis. They instead help explain why accounts about Hogan’s physical condition attracted attention after his retirement from regular in-ring competition and during his final public appearances.

Hogan died in July 2025, after years in which back and neck procedures had drawn attention to his physical condition. Bubba had already made several public claims about Hogan’s health during the weeks before his death, with some disputed by people close to the wrestler. Discussion did not stop after the funeral or the release of information from the death investigation. In October 2026, Kevin Nash publicly criticized renewed speculation about his former teammate and urged people to let Hogan rest. That disagreement followed years of relationships involving both broadcasters and Hogan.