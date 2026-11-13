Charlotte Flair says she has filmed eight episodes of her forthcoming podcast but is still waiting for a launch date. Speaking with Going Ringside, the WWE star explained that the project grew out of work she began with a nonprofit organization while recovering from an injury. Its aim is to give athletes and people in high-pressure roles a place to discuss their experiences. Flair said hosting makes her nervous but that she has enjoyed learning from guests. Her planned show is called Off the Pedestal with Ashley Fliehr.

“To be honest, I didn’t wake up and go, ‘Oh man, I want to have a podcast.’ But, when I was out injured, I took the opportunity to invest in a nonprofit organization … You can never go wrong trying to help somebody. … Talking with the owners, they were like, we’d love for you to create a space for athletes and people with high level positions to be able to talk about the pressures and what they have kind of gone through. So, I have filmed eight episodes, I’m just waiting for the launch date. … I get kind of nervous but I love sitting down and listening to the stories of the athletes that I’ve had on.” – Charlotte Flair

Flair’s interest in mental health grew during the long injury absence that began after a WWE match in December 2023. She underwent surgery and faced an extended rehabilitation period before she could return to regular competition. Time away from wrestling gave her opportunities to consider projects outside the ring and support a nonprofit concerned with psychological well-being. That work introduced her to people who encouraged her to create conversations beyond wrestling storylines. The idea behind the eventual show developed from those experiences rather than from a conventional sports-media assignment.

In October 2026, Flair announced Off the Pedestal with Ashley Fliehr during a conversation with Russell Wilson and Kyle Long. Using her real name signaled that the program would reach beyond the Charlotte Flair character seen on WWE television. The planned interviews were intended to explore pressure, personal difficulties and the experiences of people in competitive environments. Athletes would be among the guests, but the conversations were not meant to revolve around match results or weekly wrestling developments. The announcement followed her return to WWE after injury rehabilitation and represented a project outside the ring.