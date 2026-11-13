Ryan Murphy’s FX dramas The Beauty and Grotesquerie reportedly won’t return for second seasons, leaving both stories without planned follow-ups. A report on the network’s programming decisions says each show will finish after its first season, although FX had not publicly confirmed both cancellations. Grotesquerie, which debuted in 2024, followed a detective investigating disturbing crimes, while 2026’s The Beauty focused on a deadly substance that changes people’s appearance. The reported decisions would end two separate genre projects from the American Horror Story producer, with no new episodes currently scheduled.

Grotesquerie debuted on FX in September 2024, with Niecy Nash-Betts playing a detective investigating a series of disturbing crimes. Micaela Diamond portrayed a nun who became involved in the investigation, while Courtney B. Vance and Nicholas Alexander Chavez were among the other performers. The ten-episode run moved between religious horror and the detective’s increasingly unsettling personal circumstances. A major shift in the narrative later complicated the show’s apparent reality, leaving questions for a possible continuation. The series formed part of Ryan Murphy’s expanding range of dramas produced for FX.

The Beauty arrived in 2026 with a different premise involving an appearance-altering substance and deaths linked to its spread. Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall played FBI agents investigating the incidents, while Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope were among the other stars. The series marked Murphy’s move into body horror alongside the detective story of Grotesquerie. FX had also been home to his American Horror Story franchise for many years. The two later programs therefore shared a producer and network, but had separate casts, characters and storylines rather than a continuing shared plot.