Paul Stanley Discusses KISS’ Avatar Shows

Paul Stanley says the upcoming KISS avatar experience is intended to be more than a digital recreation of a conventional concert. In a Billboard interview, the singer described an immersive presentation built around the band’s songs, with its members serving as guides through a fantasy environment. The production is being developed with Pophouse Entertainment. Reports have described a possible opening in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2028, but no confirmed launch date or permanent venue has been announced. Stanley also talked about introducing the band’s music to younger audiences through the immersive digital experience.

“The idea was never to replicate a concert. That’s not what this is about. It’s to create an experience and almost make us your tour guides into something unworldly, and yet totally based in the music. And the idea was never to do something that was appealing exclusively to a KISS fan; we wanted to create a must-see, so to speak, regardless of your taste in music. That’s what we’re creating.” – Paul Stanley

KISS completed its End of the Road farewell tour in December 2023 at Madison Square Garden, where digital versions of the band were previewed. Unlike straightforward recreations of the musicians, those avatars used exaggerated superhero-like designs and visual effects. The presentation introduced the idea that the characters could continue beyond the members’ physical stage careers. Pophouse later acquired major rights connected to the band’s catalog and identity. That arrangement gave the company a foundation for developing music-based attractions, while KISS retained its established visual themes and theatrical approach.

Pophouse had already demonstrated a different form of music technology with ABBA Voyage, which uses digital performers in a dedicated London venue. KISS’s planned experience is expected to take its own approach, combining visual spectacle with the group’s catalog and stage personas. Earlier comments from band members discussed elaborate environments and effects, but they did not establish a final venue or complete show design. The project remains in development, and Stanley’s description focuses on the type of audience experience the partners want to create rather than the precise date it will open.