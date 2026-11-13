Alexa Bliss has discussed a serious health scare after giving birth, revealing that her preeclampsia was not identified until several days after delivery. Speaking on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the WWE star said she began feeling as though she was drowning whenever she lay down. Her mother, who has a doctorate in nursing, encouraged her to have her blood pressure checked again. Bliss said testing at the hospital led doctors to admit her because of concerns about possible complications.

“I had preeclampsia that they didn’t catch. I naturally have low blood pressure. … I kept telling everyone, I was like, ‘I feel like I’m drowning.’ I was like, ‘When I lay down, I feel like I’m drowning.’ … ‘Okay, we need to admit you. Not to freak you out, but you could be in heart failure, could be in kidney failure.’” – Alexa Bliss

Bliss had stepped away from weekly WWE programming before the arrival of her daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, in November 2023. She and her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, announced the birth publicly after months in which pregnancy took priority over wrestling appearances. Bliss had been a fixture of WWE television through several championship reigns and character changes. Becoming a parent brought a different set of responsibilities, particularly while she was away from the travel involved in live events. Those family changes formed the period in which the medical emergency she later recalled took place.

The wrestler remained largely absent from WWE programming during 2024 while spending time with her family. In early 2025, she returned during the Royal Rumble, ending a lengthy gap between televised appearances. Her comeback was followed by renewed attention to how she would balance a public career with raising a young child. Bliss also spoke openly about the difference between appearing on television and the quieter routines of life at home. Her account of the postpartum emergency belongs to the earlier period, before the return to regular wrestling commitments.