Lawyers for WWE wrestler Ludwig Kaiser have asked a Florida court to order Richard Reap to turn over medical records in his misdemeanor battery case. Reap alleges that he suffered a torn rotator cuff and concussion during an encounter with Kaiser on April 23, 2026, in Orange County. Kaiser’s defense filed its subpoena request on November 12, seeking records relevant to those injury claims, according to a report on the filing. Kaiser, whose legal name is Marcel Barthel, contests the charge. A pretrial conference is scheduled for December 17 as the case continues.

The allegations stem from an encounter at the apartment building where Kaiser and Reap lived. Reap claims the wrestler struck him during a confrontation in an elevator in April. Kaiser has disputed that account, saying he was protecting himself and Andrea Bazarte. Florida authorities arrested him in May, and he subsequently faced a misdemeanor battery charge. His lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the case under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. The court denied that request at an October hearing, allowing the prosecution to continue.

The dispute over medical evidence began before the latest subpoena request. Earlier court documents showed that Assistant State Attorney Juanda Padgett initially agreed to provide medical records, but Reap objected through his attorney. A separate motion filed November 10 sought to compel the state to release the material. The defense now wants emergency department records, imaging reports, physician notes and billing information covering April 23 through November 12. Those documents relate to the reported injury claims and are being sought for trial preparation. No finding of guilt has been made.