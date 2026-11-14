Former WWE wrestler Shannon Moore believes taking a dangerous suplex from Brock Lesnar helped save his job with the company. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in Orlando, Florida, Moore remembered being warned by Terry Taylor that he needed to impress Vince McMahon. He proposed a belly-to-belly throw from the center of the ring to the floor, even though Lesnar initially feared he would get hurt. Moore hoped the risky spot would be memorable enough to secure his place on television. He later described McMahon applauding when he returned backstage after the match.

“I could hardly walk after that. Whenever I got to the back, once it settled in, and the backstory to that too, it saved my job. Taking that bump ended up saving my job that night. I remember right before the show, Terry Taylor came to me, and talk about another human that I think is such a great person that has done a lot for my career. Because one thing that Terry has done for me is he’s been honest with me, and this is one of those moments where he was super honest with me. He came to me. I was sitting down watching the monitor, and Terry comes to me, and he’s like, ‘Shannon, you got to do something tonight that makes the boss want to keep you here.’ … I went to Brock, and we’re getting ready for the match, just going over the match. I’m like, ‘Hey man, I got this idea. I want you to belly-to-belly me from the center of the ring to the floor. Try to be dead center because I want this to be a highlight.’ He’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want to do that.’ He didn’t want to do it at first.” – Shannon Moore

Moore had entered national wrestling through WCW’s 3 Count alongside Shane Helms and Evan Karagias in 1999. The boy-band parody became a fixture of the company’s cruiserweight division, pairing comedy entrances with quick matches. Following WCW’s closure in 2001, Moore moved into WWE’s developmental system before reaching SmackDown. There he wrestled as a smaller opponent for established heavyweights, a position that required making offense convincing while protecting himself in the ring. The Lesnar encounter took place during that period of career uncertainty, when Moore was working to stay on television.

His later WWE appearances included the Mattitude storyline with Matt Hardy, where Moore became a devoted follower of Hardy’s version-one character. That role gave him a more regular place in backstage sketches and television matches, before he returned to the cruiserweight division. WWE released him in 2005, and he subsequently worked for TNA before returning to the company in 2006. Moore later teamed with Jimmy Wang Yang on SmackDown, continuing to build a career that stretched across several promotions. Those subsequent roles came after the risk he now remembers taking against Lesnar.