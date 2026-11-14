Marina Shafir has revealed that Jon Moxley’s advice to her in AEW was to have fun, even when finding that enjoyment takes work. Speaking with Forbes ahead of AEW Full Gear in Phoenix, Arizona, she said Moxley encouraged her to relax and remain open to opportunities. The advice helped her approach wrestling without feeling she needed to control every detail. Shafir, a member of the Death Riders alongside Moxley, was preparing to challenge Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“Simply, you’re supposed to have fun, and sometimes in the moment you have to work to have fun, and it may not happen imminently. It may not happen immediately. It may not happen within however much time frame you think it should happen. But like, having fun is the goal, because if you’re having fun, that resonates. … That was the biggest piece of advice that he gave me from the beginning, and it helped me relax, and it helped me open up my mind to literally all the possibilities that have led up until this point, and then it opened up my mind for the future because that’s what we’re always like aiming for, the unknown.” – Marina Shafir

Shafir entered professional wrestling after competing in mixed martial arts, bringing a grappling-focused style that initially distinguished her from more established television performers. She first appeared for AEW in 2021 and later developed an increasingly visible role in the company. Her presentation changed as she became associated with Moxley, whose group emphasized discipline and physical aggression. The partnership gave her more opportunities to appear in major storylines and involved her in matches against some of AEW’s leading names. That development made Moxley’s advice particularly relevant to her transition.

The Death Riders formed around Moxley in 2024 and became one of the promotion’s principal factions. Shafir often accompanied the group during its confrontations, then moved further into the women’s division. Her work alongside wrestlers with years of televised experience expanded the range of opponents and match situations she faced. At the same time, her martial arts background remained central to how she wrestled. Her upcoming title opportunity against Moné grew out of that progression, connecting the larger role she developed with the training and experience she brought to AEW.