Constantine director Francis Lawrence believes a change in leadership at DC Studios could finally help get the long-discussed sequel moving. The filmmaker told Collider that he and Keanu Reeves have spent more than two decades trying to return to the character, with a story and script now in place. Lawrence said the previous studio leadership had been an obstacle to the project. He emphasized that the creative team still wants to make the long-awaited follow-up, although he stopped short of announcing a production date.

“We have an idea, and we have a script, and we’ve been wanting to make it.” – Francis Lawrence

Lawrence directed the first Constantine movie, which opened in 2005 and starred Keanu Reeves as a supernatural investigator drawn from DC’s Hellblazer comics. Rachel Weisz played police detective Angela Dodson, while Tilda Swinton portrayed the angel Gabriel in the film’s occult story. The adaptation mixed religious imagery, horror and a Los Angeles setting, creating a screen version of Constantine distinct from the original comics. Although it did not immediately spawn another movie, its audience continued asking whether Reeves and Lawrence would return to the character. The original collaboration remained their starting point.

The original film developed a separate screen continuity from later television adaptations of the character. In 2014, Matt Ryan played John Constantine in an NBC series that lasted one season, then returned to the role in connected DC television productions. Those appearances kept the character visible while Reeves and Lawrence discussed revisiting their movie. Warner Bros. announced plans for a sequel in 2022, but a production schedule did not follow that announcement. The proposed film would continue the Reeves version rather than bring Ryan’s television portrayal into the same story.