Former WWE wrestler Chad Wicks, known to fans as Chad Dick, was reportedly arrested again in Iowa on November 12 over allegations that he drove with a suspended license. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail in Forest City at 4:57 p.m., according to a report on his latest arrest. The report said he remained in custody the following day. An arrest is not a finding of guilt. The latest booking follows earlier arrests involving Wicks in Iowa during the preceding several weeks.

The latest report followed an incident on September 29, when Wicks was taken into custody in Mason City, Iowa. PWInsider listed several alleged traffic violations, including a failure to signal, defective rear lamps and failure to provide proof of financial liability. The booking also included an allegation of driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The report said he was listed for detox and bonded out later the same day. That earlier case is separate from the newer allegation and has its own recorded circumstances.

Wicks was arrested again on November 4 by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office on allegations related to failing to appear in court. According to PWInsider, he posted a $1,200 bond and was released the next day. Those two earlier events help establish the sequence leading up to the November 12 booking. Wicks is best known for a brief WWE run as Chad Dick alongside James Dick, following his work in Ohio Valley Wrestling as Chad Toland. His wrestling career does not determine the outcome of any current charge.