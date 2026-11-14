CM Punk is reportedly being considered to lead WWE’s NXT brand if Shawn Michaels moves into a wider creative role. A new backstage report suggests Bruce Prichard could step back from some WWE duties after the next WrestleMania season, potentially opening a senior role for Michaels. Punk has reportedly attended recent NXT shows and worked with younger talent, but WWE has not announced any changes to the brand’s leadership. Michaels currently oversees NXT’s creative direction, while Prichard has held senior positions in WWE’s television operation.

Punk returned to WWE in November 2023 after nearly a decade away from the company. His appearances have included matches with major opponents alongside visits to the Performance Center and NXT events. Younger wrestlers have publicly discussed learning from established names who work with the developmental system. That experience gives Punk a connection to the roster beyond his own televised rivalries. Before this report, his involvement had been presented primarily as mentoring and occasional appearances, not as a formally announced management role with responsibility for the brand’s weekly programming.

Michaels became a central figure in NXT’s creative direction after Triple H moved into broader WWE responsibilities. He has worked with coaches, producers and performers developing characters for national television, while overseeing shows that feature both prospects and experienced wrestlers. Prichard has served in several senior WWE creative and production roles across different periods of the company’s history. The three men’s responsibilities overlap in some areas but are not identical. Those established roles explain why a potential reshuffle would involve decisions about both the developmental brand and the wider creative operation.