Bobby Lashley says wrestling has become too focused on younger talent and insists that age does not mean he has nothing left to offer. Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm after a 4th Rope Wrestling event in New York City, the former WWE champion said he still wants meaningful matches and opportunities. He rejected the idea that a long career automatically places a wrestler near retirement. The interview followed his victory for 4th Rope’s heavyweight title in New York. “I got a lot to give still to this business,” Lashley said.

“I still have so much left. I have a lot left in my tank. And see, that’s what people don’t understand because sometimes in this era right now, everybody’s talking about the young guy, the young guy, the young guy. … I got a lot to give still to this business of wrestling, and I’ve done so much in it, and I don’t want to just throw it away because I’m a little bit older. I still have a lot more to give. So I want to have some good matches with some good people, and I want to do a lot of things in this business too.” – Bobby Lashley

Lashley established himself as a major professional wrestler after an amateur wrestling background and a first WWE run that included high-profile singles matches. He later became a central figure in TNA, winning world championships and building a reputation for physical power. His second WWE run brought further top-title reigns and the formation of The Hurt Business. Those achievements involved working with performers from different generations rather than relying on one particular age group. By the time he joined AEW, Lashley had spent roughly two decades competing on major wrestling television.

After returning to WWE in 2018, Lashley worked alongside MVP and Shelton Benjamin in The Hurt Business. The group became a major part of Raw, with Lashley also enjoying a reign as WWE Champion. Years later, those men reunited in AEW as the Hurt Syndicate, reconnecting characters and relationships that viewers already knew. Injury concerns interrupted Lashley’s schedule during 2026, leading to questions about when he would appear again. He later returned to wrestling, maintaining connections to both major television promotion and independent events. His career has included several reinventions across major promotions.