Xia Brookside and Trey Miguel both face contract decisions in TNA Wrestling before the end of 2026. TNA has offered Brookside a new deal as her existing agreement nears its expiry, according to a report. Miguel has also said he expects talks over a new contract and would prefer a longer commitment than the six-month deals he has received recently. Neither wrestler has announced a departure. Brookside is a former Knockouts Champion, while Miguel has previously held TNA’s X-Division title.

Brookside joined TNA in 2024 after previously working in WWE’s NXT UK system. Her partnership and subsequent rivalry with Léi Yǐng Lee became central to her rise in the Knockouts division. She defeated Lee at Slammiversary in June 2026 to win the TNA Knockouts World Championship, then lost the title to Indi Hartwell at Bound For Glory. Brookside later appeared alongside The Righteous, giving her another direction on television. Those developments mean TNA has continued using her prominently while negotiations about a possible extension have remained unresolved.

Miguel had already experienced a dramatic change of plans earlier in 2026. After leaving TNA, he briefly joined AEW, only for that arrangement to end before a regular television run developed. Within days, he returned to TNA and appeared in the January 22 Feast or Fired match on Impact, securing one of the briefcases. The return reunited him with the promotion where he had previously won X-Division gold and worked alongside The Rascalz. Those events form the backdrop to another year in which he has remained on relatively short contract terms.