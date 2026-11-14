Jack Black has praised Ronnie James Dio as the greatest heavy metal singer of all time while attending the Bowl For Ronnie benefit. Speaking with Neil Turbin for The Metal Voice at the November 12 event in Studio City, California, the Tenacious D musician said he still considered Dio the genre’s reigning champion. Black also recalled collaborating with Dio on music and film projects, describing their friendship and the singer’s influence. The event supported the Ronnie James Dio cancer charity. Dio died in 2010.

“I bowl for Ronnie. Ronnie’s still the reigning champion, greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time.” – Jack Black

Black and Tenacious D partner Kyle Gass worked with Dio on the video for the song Push, creating an early link between the comedy duo and the metal singer. Dio later played himself in the 2006 film Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, appearing as a guiding figure to a young version of Black’s character. The cameo used Dio’s reputation and musical authority as part of the story’s central joke. Black has often credited Dio’s voice and theatrical style as major influences on his approach to rock comedy.

“Originally we wrote a song about him, and we were kind of making fun, saying he was too old to rock. And it’s comedy, and he got the joke. He had a great sense of humor. But it was also a love letter to Ronnie, because he was such a big influence on me. Just love hearing his voice.” – Jack Black

Dio died in May 2010 after treatment for stomach cancer, prompting friends and musicians to establish fundraising efforts in his memory. The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has supported research, prevention and education programs in the years since. Bowl For Ronnie became one of its recurring events, bringing musicians together for a celebrity bowling competition that raises money for the cause. Black’s involvement connects the fundraiser to his longstanding friendship with the singer. The fund says it has raised more than $2 million through its events and donations.