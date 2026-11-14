Jason Voorhees will return to theaters in 2027 with a new Friday the 13th movie directed by Steve Miner, the filmmaker behind two early installments of the franchise. Horror, Inc. announced the project on November 13, calling it the thirteenth feature film centered on the masked killer. The movie will be written by David Fliegel and produced with CatchLight Studios. Cineverse has secured North American distribution rights. A release date and cast have not yet been announced. The movie would mark the first new theatrical entry since the franchise’s 2009 remake.

“I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films.” – Steve Miner

The Friday the 13th series began in 1980 with a summer-camp murder mystery directed by Sean S. Cunningham. Miner directed the 1981 sequel, which moved Jason Voorhees into the central killer role following the first film’s ending. He returned for Part III in 1982, when Jason acquired the hockey mask that became his defining look. Those early films established the camp setting, recognizable costume and continuing threats used in later installments. The franchise expanded rapidly throughout the decade as different filmmakers explored new variations on the slasher formula without abandoning its central villain.

After the early sequels, Jason appeared in further films including Jason Goes to Hell, Jason X and Freddy vs. Jason. A 2009 remake revived the property for cinemas, but another theatrical installment did not follow immediately. Legal disputes and shifting production plans complicated attempts to return to the screen. More recently, the proposed television prequel Crystal Lake offered a separate route back to the franchise’s setting and history. Those projects developed at different times and under different creative arrangements, demonstrating how long the character remained active in popular culture without a new standalone theatrical film.