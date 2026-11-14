Marina Shafir has teased the possibility of another Ronda Rousey appearance in AEW without confirming any plan for her friend to return. Asked in an interview with TheSportster about Rousey potentially joining the Death Riders, Shafir said wrestling remains exciting because audiences can still be surprised. She avoided identifying a specific booking, date or creative arrangement. Her answer follows Rousey’s surprise appearance alongside Shafir at AEW Revolution earlier in 2026. “There’s a pretty good chance that things could happen,” she said, while stopping short of any commitment on Rousey’s behalf.

“Here’s the thing. This is what I like to say about things that haven’t happened yet. That means that there’s a pretty good chance that things could happen. And it may not seem likely right now, but, you know, that’s one of the things that I love about professional wrestling.” – Marina Shafir

Shafir and Rousey have known each other since their time in mixed martial arts, and their friendship continued after both pursued wrestling careers. Rousey became a major WWE attraction after leaving the UFC, while Shafir eventually built a full-time role in AEW. Their paths have crossed in professional wrestling without requiring them to work for the same company permanently. That history gave Rousey’s appearance beside Shafir a personal connection that audiences familiar with their earlier careers could recognize. It also explains why questions about a reunion have continued.

At Revolution, Rousey supported Shafir and appeared during a confrontation connected to the Death Riders. The appearance was presented as an unexpected moment rather than the beginning of a published touring schedule. Rousey subsequently told Up & Adams that the opportunity worked because she was already nearby and a close friend was involved. She also indicated that the travel demands of full-time wrestling were not attractive to her. That earlier explanation remains an important limitation when interpreting Shafir’s new willingness to leave open the possibility of another appearance.