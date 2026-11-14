D-Von Dudley says he was hurt when WWE celebrated Black History Month without including him in some of its promotional material. Speaking on D-Von and The Duke, the former tag team champion recalled seeing other Black wrestlers featured in company tributes while his own name was absent. He said the omission mattered because of the role he believed he played in inspiring fans and younger wrestlers. He added that other websites sometimes recognized his contribution even when WWE’s own Black History Month material did not.

“And there were some websites that did acknowledge me for my work and what I did, but a lot of times some of them didn’t. Point in case, there was a couple of times when Black History Month came around in WWE, and everybody else who was African-American in the company was put on a poster celebrating Black History Month, and I wasn’t on there, nor was I mentioned, and that bothered me. … But going to these Comic Cons, meeting the fans there, meeting the fans when I go to restaurants or go out in public, and them coming to me and telling me that, no, you were an inspiration to me, and I thank you.” – D-Von Dudley

Dudley made his name alongside Bubba Ray Dudley in ECW before the pair joined WWE in 1999. They became known for tables matches and an outspoken style that fitted the company’s Attitude Era. Rivalries with the Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian helped make tag team wrestling a major attraction at large events. The partnership moved between promotions without losing its identity, and the Dudley Boyz remained recognizable long after their first WWE run ended. That broad exposure brought D-Von before television audiences over several generations.

The team later wrestled for TNA, where the Dudleys were known as Team 3D and continued competing for championships. They returned to WWE in 2015 before winding down their final run together the following year. WWE inducted the Dudley Boyz into its Hall of Fame in 2018, formally recognizing the partnership’s achievements. D-Von also worked as a producer for the company after his full-time wrestling career. Those professional milestones provide a record of his involvement beyond promotional posters and the comments he has recently made about how fans remember him.