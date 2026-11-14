Joey Jordison’s sisters have welcomed Murderdolls’ return to the stage for shows honoring their brother and late drummer Ben Graves. In a statement about the reunion, Katie Riekena and Annie Jordison said they were glad to see the band pay tribute to both men at Download Festival, a stage Joey loved. Murderdolls are also booked to play Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium in June 2027. Wednesday 13, Acey Slade, Eric Griffin, Mike Dupke and Jack Tankersley are set to take part.

“Annie and I are glad to see Murderdolls honoring Joey and Ben, back on that stage again.” – Katie Riekena, Joey Jordison’s sister

Murderdolls formed in 2002 around Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and vocalist Wednesday 13, with Jordison switching to guitar for the project. Their debut album, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, combined punk speed with horror imagery and theatrical lyrics. The band toured widely and became familiar to festival audiences in Europe. Jordison also played part of Metallica’s set at Download Festival in 2004 when Lars Ulrich was unavailable. That appearance gave him a memorable personal connection to the festival long before any plans to revive Murderdolls were discussed.

After the debut tour, Jordison returned to his other musical commitments while Wednesday 13 pursued solo work. Murderdolls reunited for a second album, Women and Children Last, in 2010 with a changed supporting lineup. The band again became inactive as its members took on other projects. Guitarist Ben Graves died in 2018, and Jordison died in 2021, leaving the prospect of a full original-lineup reunion impossible. Surviving members continued performing elsewhere, and the band’s two albums remained the main studio record of a project that had operated in relatively short bursts.