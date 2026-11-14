Dawn Marie has rejected suggestions that she joined OnlyFans because she had exhausted money earned during her wrestling career. Speaking to Soundsphere, the former WWE and ECW performer said she made the decision herself and was never as wealthy from wrestling as critics assumed. She recalled receiving a WWE contract worth $75,000 a year and said her later nursing income exceeded what she earned while traveling extensively for the company. She added that she expected criticism about her decision but chose to launch the account anyway.

“Like I chose to do OnlyFans. I had no idea what was ahead of me, you know, and I knew I was going to have so many people come at me and be like, ‘Oh, you must be broke,’ or ‘You must be this.’ And I do. … But, like, people don’t understand, when I was in wrestling, I made nothing. I was broke in wrestling. … Like, when I was in wrestling, there was nowhere to go. WCW was gone. ECW was gone. I went to WWE. Contract was for $75,000 a year. I make more as a nurse than I did being on the road 275 days a year. … You know, so it’s like I laugh at it because they’re like, ‘Oh, she blew through all her money. Now she’s going to go to … ’ No, I’m choosing this.” – Dawn Marie

Marie became widely known through ECW before joining WWE after the original ECW and WCW promotions had closed. She remained a prominent character during the Ruthless Aggression era, frequently working storylines that emphasized her on-screen personality. After leaving WWE, she gradually stepped away from the wrestling business and focused on raising her children. She later trained and worked as a nurse, a profession with very different hours and responsibilities from touring. The transition provided the comparison behind her comments about how fans misunderstand wrestling earnings and career security.

In August 2026, Marie launched an OnlyFans account after years of working outside WWE’s weekly television schedule. She had already established a nursing career and returned to occasional wrestling-related appearances after a lengthy absence from the business. By October, she was describing subscriber content as her full-time occupation and talking openly about making decisions suited to her age. Those developments came long after the period when she traveled with WWE for much of the year. They form a progression from wrestling to nursing and then into a new direct-to-fan business.