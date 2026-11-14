Rob Van Dam has disputed being blamed for the adult-themed segment that preceded TNA Wrestling’s Twitch ban in 2020. On his 1 Of A Kind podcast, he said the scene involving himself, Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow was written by someone else before the performers agreed to it. RVD distinguished participating in the scene from deciding what the company ultimately broadcast. The precise reason for Twitch’s decision remains unclear. Van Dam said the controversial presentation had continued to follow him for years.

“That is one of an example of like one of those times where where you get credit for something, but it was just something that somebody wrote down and ran by us, you know, and we said sure.” – Rob Van Dam

The segment aired on Impact in January 2020 while Van Dam was part of a storyline involving Forbes and Barlow. It used a bedroom setting and censoring to suggest adult activity without showing the encounter directly. The presentation was unusual for a wrestling show distributed through general-audience streaming platforms. Viewers and wrestling websites connected it to TNA’s subsequent loss of access to Twitch, although the company’s internal discussions and the platform’s complete decision-making process were not made public. Those events became a lasting reference point whenever Van Dam discussed the appearance.

Van Dam returned to Impact Wrestling in 2019 after earlier periods with ECW, WWE and the promotion previously known as TNA. The run increasingly featured his on-screen partnership with Katie Forbes, who also appeared during the controversial segment. Impact was using both television and online platforms to distribute its weekly programming, placing content before audiences with different expectations. Van Dam and Forbes eventually left Impact in September 2020, ending that particular period with the company. The 2020 incident had already drawn coverage at the time, long before Van Dam revisited who devised the segment.