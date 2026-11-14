WWE reportedly considered adding Ridge Holland to The New Day after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned against Big E in December 2024. The plan would have made Holland the group’s third member, according to a report on the proposed storyline. WWE chose not to pursue the idea, and Holland never joined the act. Holland was involved in the 2022 WWE match in which Big E suffered a serious neck injury, making the proposed alliance especially surprising given their shared history.

Big E suffered a serious neck injury during a tag team match on SmackDown in March 2022 while taking an overhead suplex from Holland at ringside. The injury kept him away from the ring for an extended period, and he remained associated with the New Day through appearances away from competition. On December 2, 2024, Kingston and Woods turned against their longtime teammate during a Raw segment celebrating the group’s anniversary. The breakup changed the two wrestlers’ television presentation after years in which their partnership had been defined by humor and shared successes.

Holland spent much of his later WWE career on NXT before leaving the company in November 2025. Kingston and Woods continued appearing together after the 2024 turn rather than adding him to their act. Their own WWE run ended before both joined AEW, where they debuted as The New Level in August 2026. They then worked alongside Swerve Strickland, creating a different direction from their former New Day identities. That sequence leaves the proposed three-man WWE combination as an unused possibility, not a group that ever appeared together on television.