Alexa Bliss has recalled how a hurtful comment about her legs contributed to an eating disorder during her teenage years. During an interview with Stephanie McMahon, she said a boy called her ‘thunder thighs’ when she was already self-conscious about her appearance. The WWE star explained that she began checking whether her thighs touched while standing in front of a mirror. Her comments formed part of a wider conversation about her past struggle with anorexia and the distress it caused her family.

“Yes, I was called thunder thighs. That’s such a silly comment for a teenage boy to make … I was already kind of paranoid of my legs. I was a gymnast. I had great legs. Looking back on them, I was like, dang, I had great legs. … Oh yeah. I’m really lucky I didn’t die. … And I remember my mom’s crying to me and she was just like, ‘Please eat. Like you’re gonna die.’” – Alexa Bliss

Bliss had a background in gymnastics before becoming a professional wrestler, and physical appearance was part of how her athletic abilities were judged. She has previously discussed struggling with an eating disorder during her youth and the long process of recovery. Later, she moved into fitness competition and strength training before signing with WWE. That route placed her in environments where performance, body image and public scrutiny could become closely intertwined. By the time she entered wrestling, she had already lived through experiences that would influence how she spoke about self-confidence.

Bliss developed her wrestling career in NXT before winning championships on WWE’s main roster. Her characters frequently relied on elaborate presentation and exaggerated confidence, even though she had spoken publicly about insecurities outside the ring. In 2025, she again responded to comments criticizing her appearance after returning to television. That earlier exchange showed that scrutiny of how female performers look had continued well into her established career. She has also used interviews to discuss personal experiences beyond wrestling storylines, including the lasting effects of pressure about appearance during adolescence.