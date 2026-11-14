Alexa Bliss has recounted a frightening medical emergency involving her daughter Hendrix, who she says suffered a febrile seizure while ill at the family’s California home. Speaking with Stephanie McMahon, Bliss described the child becoming unresponsive and turning blue as relatives urged her to call 911. Emergency personnel attended and Hendrix was taken by ambulance. Bliss said the experience was terrifying even though she later understood that fever-related seizures can occur in young children. Bliss recalled that this was Hendrix’s first journey in an ambulance.

“She ended up with a febrile seizure. … And my mom goes, ‘Her lips are blue. Call 911.’ … She went pale, completely unresponsive, stopped breathing. I scooped her up. I’m screaming in the house, like, ‘Someone call 911! She’s not breathing!’ … But then all the medics came to the house. Everyone was there. … And then she had her first ambulance ride, which she was not stoked about. … I understand it can happen, but they don’t tell you how terrifying it is. When your child’s not breathing and blue, it was just so scary to me.” – Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and musician Ryan Cabrera welcomed their daughter Hendrix Rouge in November 2023. Before the birth, the WWE wrestler had stepped away from weekly television, allowing her to focus on pregnancy and preparing for her first child. The couple announced the arrival publicly and shared occasional family updates as they adjusted to parenthood. Bliss had already built a wrestling career spanning NXT and the main roster, but her home life now included the demands of looking after an infant. That change shaped the period she later discussed in personal interviews.

Bliss continued making occasional family updates after Hendrix was born, including a separate health concern she discussed during the child’s first year. That earlier issue should not be confused with the febrile seizure described in her interview. Bliss returned to WWE television in early 2025, following an extended absence that began before the birth. She later resumed working on nationally televised wrestling programs while raising her daughter with Cabrera. The family’s public timeline covers pregnancy, the first months of parenthood and a return to competition, rather than a single uninterrupted period away from the ring.