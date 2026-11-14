Nicko McBrain has admitted that watching Iron Maiden perform without him was difficult after he stopped touring with the band. Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the longtime drummer said he deliberately avoided many performance clips of replacement Simon Dawson before checking a few to see how he was doing. He praised the group’s consistency but said the experience reminded him how much he misses his bandmates and two hours onstage. McBrain stopped touring in December 2024 after health problems affected his ability to play demanding sets night after night.

“Yeah, it was. … I deliberately didn’t look at any of the … I did a glimpse a couple of times just to see, you know, just keep an eye on how Simon was doing. … The rest of the guys, it’s like driving a bike. They do the same stuff every day. There’s not a lot of improvisation in Iron Maiden. Maybe the solo’s slightly different here and there, but they’re pretty much note perfect every night. … I miss the brothers even now as we’re talking. I do miss that two hours on stage.” – Nicko McBrain

McBrain announced his retirement from touring in December 2024 after years behind Iron Maiden’s drum kit. He had experienced a stroke in 2023 and later described how reduced strength and speed affected the songs he could play. He continued performing during the band’s tour, changing some fills to accommodate his limitations. Those changes became part of discussions with bassist Steve Harris about whether the full touring schedule was sustainable. McBrain ultimately chose to complete the 2024 dates before stepping away, while remaining closely associated with the band’s history.

Simon Dawson had played with Steve Harris in British Lion before taking over Iron Maiden’s touring drum duties. He joined the group for the Run for Your Lives tour in 2025, which featured material from the band’s early albums. His first shows placed him behind a smaller kit than the elaborate setup McBrain had used during much of his long career. The replacement allowed Iron Maiden to continue an extensive touring schedule after McBrain decided not to remain on the road. Dawson continued in the role as the band worked through further dates in 2026.