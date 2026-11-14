The X-Files creator Chris Carter still wants to continue Mulder and Scully’s story, even as Ryan Coogler develops a new version of the science-fiction series. Speaking with Page Six, Carter said he knows what happens next for the characters played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. He would consider telling that continuation in a film or limited series but wants Coogler’s show to establish its own audience first. No follow-up starring Duchovny and Anderson has been announced. Carter’s unfinished storyline also concerns Scully’s pregnancy at the end of the eleventh season.

“I would love the opportunity. I think we have to wait until the Coogler show finds its audience.” – Chris Carter

The X-Files debuted in 1993 and followed FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated cases involving unexplained phenomena. Their different approaches to belief and evidence shaped the show’s central relationship over nine original seasons. The series ended its initial television run in 2002, by which point it had inspired a theatrical film and become one of the most influential genre programs of its era. Much of the unresolved mythology concerned alien activity, government secrecy and the personal consequences of the agents’ investigations.

The franchise returned to cinemas with a second film in 2008 before Duchovny and Anderson reunited for television revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. Those episodes continued the central conspiracy while introducing new complications for Mulder and Scully. The revived storyline was left with questions that Carter has continued to discuss publicly. Coogler’s separate project represents another attempt to bring the property to a new audience rather than an already confirmed continuation with its original cast. Carter’s latest interest follows that long history of alternating endings, revivals and proposed next chapters.