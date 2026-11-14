Brie Bella is aiming to return to in-ring training in January 2027 as she continues recovering from the shoulder blade injury she suffered at SummerSlam. Speaking with OutKick, the WWE Hall of Famer said her latest CT scan still showed some fractures. She hopes doctors will have better news when they review her progress in early December. Bella has already moved into a more demanding phase of physical therapy, although she admitted that the healing process has felt slower than she would like.

“Well, right now, I still have some breaks, unfortunately. … We just got my CT scan back, but I’m hoping beginning of December, I’ll have better news. So, I’m just keeping up with my physical therapy. … I’m hoping I can get back training in the ring in January. That is my goal. So, if the shoulder blade, if we see that everything is fused, then I can. … It’s been like a very interesting process because I shattered my shoulder blade. I broke it in like five different spots. … It’s been a little too slow for me, but the doctor says I’m right on track.” – Brie Bella

Bella’s shoulder blade injury happened during her WWE SummerSlam return in August 2026. She later told fans that medical examinations had identified a broken scapula, bringing her immediate wrestling plans to a halt. The injury required time away from physical contact and a recovery period before she could attempt regular in-ring training. Her follow-up comments in the weeks after the event focused on healing rather than booking another match. The original diagnosis explains why even small improvements in movement and strength became meaningful milestones for her eventual return.

After SummerSlam, Bella began physical therapy while her medical team monitored how the fractures were healing. Her latest scan is part of that longer process rather than evidence of a separate injury. Bella and her twin sister Nikki previously performed together as the Bella Twins and have expressed interest in working together again, making an eventual return a shared professional goal. For now, the timeline still depends on medical progress and the ability to withstand wrestling’s physical demands. Her August diagnosis remains the key earlier event in this continuing recovery.