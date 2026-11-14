Drew McIntyre says he appreciates WWE fans but wants people who collect large quantities of merchandise for resale to stop approaching him at airports. Speaking on AwayDays‘ Shirt Shopping, he said he remains grateful to the audience that supported him through setbacks in his career. However, he drew a clear distinction between a natural encounter with a fan and an organized attempt to secure stacks of signatures. He described groups arriving with stacks of pictures and expecting multiple autographs before the wrestler has even left the airport.

“Don’t show up at the airport like 30 people with bunches of pictures. That’s ridiculous.” – Drew McIntyre

McIntyre’s WWE career began well before his later main-event success. He was presented as a rising talent during his first run and held the Intercontinental Championship, but he left the company in 2014. Competing on the independent circuit as Drew Galloway helped him rebuild his career and develop a different presentation. He returned to WWE through NXT in 2017 and later became WWE Champion. That route from early expectations to release and a successful comeback gave him experience of both strong fan support and periods when attention was harder to earn.

Travel has always been a major part of professional wrestling, and airport encounters can happen outside scheduled fan events. Wrestlers also appear at autograph conventions, where signing items is an advertised part of the experience. Earlier in 2026, former WWE star Paige described an airport meeting with a man who, she said, appeared to know her travel details and carried numerous photographs. Her account raised separate concerns about privacy while traveling. These examples show why formal fan appearances and chance meetings at transport hubs have different expectations, even when the people approaching performers want signatures.