Swerve Strickland has challenged critics who present AEW’s most violent matches as something wrestling had never seen before. Appearing on The Radio Big Mack Show, he pointed to extreme moments from earlier promotions and WWE programming to argue that the industry has pushed boundaries for decades. The former AEW World Champion acknowledged that his current company deliberately tests limits, including in his rivalry with Hangman Adam Page. Strickland pointed to Shane McMahon being thrown through glass by Kurt Angle at King of the Ring as one example from WWE’s history.

“I feel like there’s a lot of people that try to scrub the picture clean and try to act like that didn’t happen. … Like Shane McMahon fell off of 50-foot things. … Guys, let’s not rewrite history. … I was 10 years old when Shane McMahon got knocked out on King of the Ring with Kurt Angle and then continued to get thrown through glass. … Let’s not act like the violence started in AEW. That’s all I’m saying. Y’all had literally rings of fire matches. People got buried.” – Swerve Strickland

Strickland was involved in one of AEW’s most violent rivalries when he faced Adam Page in 2023. Their feud culminated in a Texas Death Match at Full Gear, where weapons and blood became part of the presentation. The match drew attention for how far both wrestlers were willing to go in a nationally televised promotion. AEW had already staged other dangerous-looking encounters, but this rivalry placed Strickland at the center of the debate. His reputation as an intense performer grew alongside those matches and the championship opportunities that followed.

The argument over wrestling violence continued into 2026. At AEW Revolution, a syringe spot involving MJF and Adam Page prompted criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The incident became another example used in discussions about what promoters should show their audiences. WWE and ECW had also presented weapons, extreme stipulations and risky falls in earlier decades, creating a history against which new matches are compared. Strickland’s own high-profile work meant that this debate was closely connected to the kind of bouts fans had watched him wrestle.