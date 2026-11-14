Jade Cargill has shared breathtaking new photos from an Usher and Chris Brown concert, giving fans a look at her night away from the WWE ring. Posting the pictures on Instagram on November 13, the WWE star praised the singers’ vocals, rated the show 10 out of 10 and said she would happily go again. She also credited the people who helped put together her look. “Came for the vocals. Brought the visuals,” Cargill wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.

Original Photo Credits: Jade Cargill/Instagram

Cargill rose to prominence in AEW, where her presentation emphasized strength, athleticism and a distinctive visual style. She became the promotion’s inaugural TBS Champion and held that title through an extended unbeaten run. Her rise brought attention both to her televised wrestling appearances and to the carefully styled images she posted online. The two parts of her public profile developed alongside each other, with social media allowing her to reach an audience beyond weekly wrestling broadcasts. Her work in AEW established the recognizable persona she later brought to a larger stage.

Cargill joined WWE in 2023 after her breakthrough in AEW and became part of the company’s national television lineup. Her later appearances included women’s tag team programs and singles championship opportunities, alongside promotional and media work outside the ring. The presentation she developed in wrestling often included striking outfits and carefully produced photographs, a style that carried over to her social accounts. Between televised matches, she continued sharing fashion, fitness and personal images with her audience. Her profile already extended beyond wrestling, including appearances in entertainment projects.